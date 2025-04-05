“Let them wallow in Walt Disney woke expectations”: John Lydon’s message to the reformed Sex Pistols

John Lydon has hit out at his ex-bandmates, with a few choice words about the new version of the Sex Pistols that’s currently touring.

When asked whether he’d ever reconcile with Mssrs Cook, Jones and Matlock, Lydon replied in the negative: “Never, not after what I consider their dirty deeds, let them wallow in Walt Disney woke expectations.

“They’ve killed the content, or done their best to, and turned the whole thing into a rubbish childishness, and that’s unacceptable.

“Sorry, I’m not going to give a helping hand to this any longer, as far as I am concerned, I am the Pistols, and they’re not.”

So there you go. From the very start the Sex Pistols was a fractious alliance of individuals with a near-constant three-way battle for control between singer, manager and band, so Lydon’s statement shouldn’t really come as a surprise.

I Wanna Be Me - YouTube Watch On

Lydon used the rest of the interview to pour scorn on his former colleagues. “They had to get Billy Idol last year and now Mr Carter, to come in and listen to them (his lyrics) for them, that’s a clown’s circus at work.”

He used the example of trying out the Public Image song Religion on the band during the final tour of the original band in 1978. “‘Oh you can’t say that’, it’s like. ‘have you not heard everything I’ve been saying before?’, this is lightweight. That was frustrating, but I mean, again I don’t mean to be digging them out, it’s not their fault that they’re talentless and can’t f***ing move on, is it?

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“As for me, variety is the spice of life, I love all forms of music, and I adore anyone that’s got the balls to rehearse, play live, record, and then deal with the guillotine that’s called the press, you should get medals for this.”

The band reformed last year with ex-Gallows singer Frank Carter on vocals, initially for three fundraising gigs to save the Bush Hall venue in Shepherd’s Bush.

These proved so successful that the Pistols have extended their latest comeback into 2025. They recently announced they’ll be embarking on a US tour this autumn which culminates in a show at the Hollywood Palladium on October 16.

Meanwhile, Lydon and Public Image are on manoeuvres later this year too, with their This Is Not The Last Tour, er tour. That kicks off in Bristol on May 22 and wends its merry way around the UK and Europe all summer.