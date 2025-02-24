“One of the great soul singers of all time”: Stars pay tribute to Killing Me Softly With His Song singer Roberta Flack, who has died aged 88

Legendary soul singer Roberta Flack has died at the age of 88, it’s been confirmed. She’s said to have died peacefully, surrounded by her family.

Born in 1937, Flack grew up in a musical family, and was granted a full scholarship to study music at Howard University aged just 15. For a time, she had aspirations to become an opera singer, but eventually moved into teaching. However, her success singing in nightclubs in the evenings and at weekends soon convinced her that her future lay in music.

After befriending jazz pianist Les McCann (of Burnin’ Coal fame) Flack went on to release First Take, her debut album, in 1969. This featured her version of The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, which Clint Eastwood would go on to include on the soundtrack for Play Misty for Me, his first film as director, in 1972. It became a huge hit, turning Flack into a star in the process.

This marked the start of the most successful period in Flack’s career. There were duets with Donny Hathaway - a regular collaborator until his death, in 1979 - and, in 1973, Flack released her definitive version of Killing Me Softly With His Song, which became her career-defining hit.

She had another US number one in 1974 with Feel Like Makin’ Love, which was later covered by then up-and-coming neo soul artist D’Angelo on his 1995 debut, Brown Sugar. The influence of Flack - who was known as one of the ‘quiet storm’ artists of the ‘70s who blended soul, jazz and pop - can clearly be heard on the ‘90s R&B generation that also included the likes of Erykah Badu, Angie Stone, Toni Braxton, Lauryn Hill and Maxwell, who Flack would later sing with.

The ‘70s might have marked her commercial high watermark but Flack had another big hit with Peabo Bryson in 1983 with Tonight, I Celebrate My Love, and continued to release music well into this century, notably Let It Be Roberta, an album of Beatles covers, in 2012.

Flack retired from performing in 2022 having been diagnosed with ALS. Prior to that she suffered a stroke in 2016.

Since news of her death was announced, stars have been paying tribute to Flack on social media. Jennifer Hudson called her “One of the great soul singers of all time,” while Roots drummer Questlove wrote: “Thank You Roberta Flack. Rest In Melody.”