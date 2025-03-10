“D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world”: Tony! Toni! Toné! guitarist and singer D’Wayne Wiggins has died, aged 64

By
published

He also worked with Destiny’s Child and Alicia Keys

D&#039;Wayne Wiggins
(Image credit: Steve Jennings/WireImage/Getty Images)

D’Wayne Wiggins, who founded US R&B outfit Tony! Toni! Toné! with his brother Raphael Saadiq and their cousin Timothy Christian Riley, has died at the age of 64. The sad news was broken by Wiggins’ family in a statement on 7 March.

“With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones,” it read. “Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community.

“D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California. He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Tone! He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many.

“For now, we ask that you continue to respect our privacy. We mourn with you, and are deeply grateful for your love and support.”

Tony! Toni! Toné! released their first album, Who?, in 1988, with Wiggins singing lead vocals and playing guitar. A respected figure on the neo soul scene, his style would go on to influence the next generation of players. The band’s fourth and final album, House of Music, was released in 1996.

Outside of Tony! Toni! Toné!, Wiggins worked with Alicia Keys on her second album, The Diary of Alicia Keys, which was released in 2003. He also produced several tracks for Destiny’s Child prior to them being signed to Columbia Records in the mid-’90s. One of these, Killing Time, featured on the soundtrack to 1997 movie Men in Black.

All three members of Tony! Toni! Toné! reunited for a final tour in 2023.

