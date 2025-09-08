"Colossal response": Morrissey’s Smiths sale plot thickens as singer says email for potential buyers has been switched off

Morrissey has said he has switched off the email address that he included in his post last week seeking investors to buy his half of The Smiths' business.

In a message posted on his own Morrissey Central website, the singer has said that this has been done “due to the colossal response” to his missive last week. However, those who attempted to send emails to the address eaves7760@gmail.com, including The Guardian, reported that the address did not appear to exist and for their troubles received a bounce back message.

The singer’s new message, which was posted on Friday, reads: “Although Morrissey's love for the songs of the Smiths era will never waver, he is tired of the disagreeable and vexatious characters involved in ‘The Smiths’ business.

"After thirty-eight years of insults and abuse, Morrissey has had enough. All (or most) of the 'eaves' emails will be answered in time.”

The Smiths - That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

So is the sale still on? Or was the whole thing a cry for attention? Given that the singer hasn’t granted an interview to a recognised media outlet for years and isn’t likely to any time soon, it means we may never get to the bottom of this.

In a separate post on his website on Friday, the singer also revealed that he had approached by Nigel Farage’s Reform party to perform at their recent conference in Birmingham, but “politely” declined. “Morrissey is apolitical and has not ever joined a political party - or voted - in his entire life. He is thankful for the invitation,” he wrote.