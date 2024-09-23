"Andy was truly SO loved :-)": A mural of The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke is ‘on’ as its Crowdfunder sails past its target

It’s been an eventful few weeks for Smiths watchers but there’s at least some positive news from the non-Morrissey/Marr side of the band.

The Smiths erstwhile drummer Mike Joyce has confirmed that efforts to crowd-fund the creation of a permanent mural in Manchester, to honour bandmate Andy Rourke have been successful.

Rourke lost a battle with pancreatic cancer last year at the age of 59 having been regarded as one of the greatest bassist of his era with an original style that became the backbone of The Smiths hits.

Following The Smiths split in 1987 Rourke recorded with stars such as Sinéad O'Connor, Ian Brown and The Pretenders.

At the time of writing the fund has raised 143% of its original £15,500 target and is well on the way to passing its £25,000 revised ‘stretch target’. The result being that the mural will definitely be happening and the charity is raising additional cash for the Pancreatic Cancer Action charity.

Writing on the Crowdfunder page, Joyce says: “Just to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated. EVERY penny counts and is so gratefully received. We read all your lovely comments too - they are so moving and inspiring. Andy was truly SO loved :-) In just a few days we have met the initial stretch target which is AMAZING!”

The mural itself will be created by Manchester-based street artist Akse P19 , an artist whose photo-realistic portraits of Ian Curtis, The Prodigy’s Keith Flint and David Bowie have already attracted much praise and interest.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The image of Rourke that Akse P19 will be basing his work upon was taken by tour photographer Nalinee Darmrong , who followed the band on their 1985 to 1986 UK to USA tours and who has granted permission to use the image, the photo in question being taken at the Caird Hall in Dundee in 1985.

The mural will appear on the side of The Wheatsheaf pub on Oak Street in Manchester with support from to Lisa and Robert at the Wheatsheaf and Chris Napier at Admiral Taverns.

Fans are still being invited to donate with early contributors earning prints of the image signed by both Rourke and Akse P19. Further rewards are "coming soon".