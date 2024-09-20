“Morrissey has severed all connections”: Morrissey just sacked his management as ongoing battle with Johnny Marr rocks on

The will-they-won't-they Smiths soup thickens… And now it's Morrissey's own side that's coming under fire from the former Smiths lead vocalist.

Following a succession of minor taunts and complaints from Morrissey’s camp aimed at guitarist Johnny Marr, and a polite and precise retort, rebuffing all such claims, the ball was back in Morrissey’s court for a response.

And while that response came late yesterday it’s unclear as to what it could mean and if the much hoped-for Smiths reunion just moved closer or further away.

The former Smiths lead vocalist took to his website to issue a post entitled ‘Management’ in his ‘Messages From Morrissey’ section. The post – featuring a shadowy live pic of the singer – simply reads: “Morrissey has severed all connections with Red Light Management/Pete Galli Management.”

It’s the latest episode in a month of back and forths with Morrissey breaking silence to complain that AEG Entertainment had put together Smiths reunion tour plans that he was amenable with but which Marr had ignored.

Next came the claims that a new compilation album had been welcomed by Morrissey but – again – scotched by Marr.

Finally the triumvirate of Marr-baiting was rounded out by claims that Marr had trademarked The Smiths brand, in moves designed to distance the frontman and replace him as vocalist.

After sucking up the flak Marr’s response came earlier this week: The tour wasn’t ‘ignored’ but “I said no”; the album was declined “given the number already in existence,” and Marr trademarked The Smiths after trying to mutually do so with Morrissey’s consent, even going as far as offer joint ownership to Morrissey, but with the paperwork still requiring his signature.

Morrissey’s response yesterday – the sacking of his management following Marr’s response – would appear to show a disagreement in the Morrissey camp, with the singer apparently unhappy with how he’s been guided and how recent events have unfolded.

Marr’s full statement reads:

Recent statements made by Morrissey on his website regarding the trademark of The Smiths' name are incorrect.

Here are the facts:

In 2018, following an attempt by a third party to use The Smiths' name - and upon discovery that the trademark was not owned by the band - Marr reached out to Morrissey, via his representatives, to work together in protecting The Smiths' name.

A failure to respond led Marr to register the trademark himself.

It was subsequently agreed with Morrissey's lawyers that this trademark was held for the mutual benefit of Morrissey & Marr. As a gesture of goodwill, in January 2024, Marr signed an assignment of joint ownership to Morrissey. Execution of this document still requires Morrissey to sign.

In the interests of accuracy and clarity regarding the trademark, and to answer recent reports that Marr ignored a promoter's offer to tour as The Smiths, Marr says:

"To prevent third parties from profiting from the band's name, it was left to me to protect the legacy. This I have done on behalf of both myself and my former bandmates."

"As for the offer to tour, I didn't ignore the offer - I said no."

Additionally, speculation about Johnny Marr touring with a different singer as The Smiths is not true. There are no such plans.

Johnny Marr also confirms that he declined a suggestion for another greatest hits compilation from Warner Music Group given the number already in existence.

As to whether this whole spat can simply be laid at the door of Morrissey’s management (and an apparent attempt to kickstart interest in The Smiths following years of silence) and likewise put to rest via their departure is debatable.

But fans hoping for new product and perhaps even that hatchet-burying tour in 2025 will be watching Morrissey and Marr’s next moves very carefully.