I didn’t think online guitar lessons were for me until I tried Til - get $20 off your first lesson with a professional guitar player

If like me you’ve already got some playing under your belt, but you’ve hit a roadblock in terms of development, you should check out the online guitar lessons platform Til. Instead of plying you with static video content, Til pairs you with a professional guitar player for bespoke lessons centered around you. In an exclusive Black Friday music deal for MusicRadar readers, we’ve teamed up with Til to offer $20 off your first private guitar lesson .

Having used Til myself to take some lessons with guitar master Caitlin Caggiano, it made me realise that not only can you always learn something new, but that learning face-to-face with someone can be hugely beneficial. Whether it was asking questions, demonstrating techniques, or just asking for clarification on a particular term, the difference between a private lesson on Til and watching a YouTube video was staggering.

Til guitar lessons: $20 off your first lesson

Til is a platform that pairs players with professional guitar tutors, giving you personalized guitar tuition that can match your ability and playing style. Packed to the rafters with professional guitar players to teach you everything from playing technique to music theory, you can also take part in group lessons with your peers, great for getting feedback on your technique and ear.

There were no online lessons when I first started playing guitar - face-to-face lessons were your only option. Often expensive and incurring additional travel costs, after the first few years I was unable to continue paying for them, and so I fell back on using the burgeoning online scene to learn new songs and techniques. It worked pretty well, but ultimately there was no way of verifying any of the information I was reading, and it wasn’t until I tried out private guitar lessons again as an adult I realized what a miss having that back-and-forth could be.

My Til private lessons managed to explain concepts far quicker and more precisely than any Google search or AI prompt, allowing me to fully harness music theory in my guitar playing going forward. Being paired with a professional guitar player not only gave me great, usable advice but also allowed me to dive into the aspects of my guitar playing that were important to me. Together with my guitar tutor we identified the gaps and were able to come up with a plan to action them.

Til doesn’t just have one-on-one tuition either, you can also take a group class which can be a great motivator. You’re encouraged to share your own playing with others for feedback, and everyone can share tips and tricks as and when they discover them. Learning this way may work better for those who need a little push, and each week you get new content to work on.