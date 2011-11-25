VIDEO: How to make dubstep in Logic using sampled chords

If you're struggling to come up with an interesting progression for your latest dubstep track, you might consider approaching it from a different angle and using chords that have been sampled from somewhere else.

In these two videos from Point Blank, you'll find out how to do this in Logic using the EXS24 sampler, and how you can then go on to add a bassline to the progression using Native Instruments' trusty Massive synth.

The videos come from Point Blank's new Logic dubstep course. This runs for four weeks and costs £355 (9 January and 6 February). Find out more on the Point Blank website.