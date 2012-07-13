VIDEO: How to make beats with iMaschine and Ableton Live

One of the criticisms that's sometimes levelled at iOS apps is that the music you make in them never really goes anywhere. You might play around with a tune for a while when you're on the train… but then you'll never return to it again.

In the video above, however, which comes courtesy of Point Blank Music Production School, you'll see not only how you can make beats using Native Instruments' iMaschine, but also how you can get them into Ableton Live so that you can use them as part of a much larger project.