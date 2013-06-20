Ben Bristow, head DJ tutor at Point Blank - the world's best music production and DJ school - bring you five essential DJ tips, tricks and cheats that could make all the difference between a killer set and death on the decks.



Using CDJs on a +/- 6 % range (they default to 10%) allows for much more accurate beat matching. What's more, you can cheat by tipping the bpm between two different bpm values to create a basic mix without even listening to the track.

Although we should stress, we don't recommend this over real beat-matching!

