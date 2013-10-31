SubBass: mixing and mastering with D.Ramirez

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: This is an extract from the SubBass Online course; Mixing and Mastering with D.Ramirez. We join D in the studio, where he explains how to get the perfect set up for mixing music, including making sure speakers are positioned in the correct place.

Then he also goes into Logic X, where he discusses how to use EQ to make sure your track is mixed properly, with some great tips like taking out any unwanted rumble at the bottom end and not being seduced by treble.

