SubBass: essential Ableton 9 techniques

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: In this lesson, taken from our Introduction to Ableton Live 9 online course, we look at one of the most talked about features in Ableton Live 9, the Audio to MIDI function. Ableton Authorised Trainer Phil MISK takes a classic track and shows you how you can extract the melody and use it in your own music.

He then shows you how simple this technique can be, by recording his own voice and making a bass line.

Creativity is the name of the game and understanding these essential Ableton 9 techniques can put you ahead of the game.

