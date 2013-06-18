Point Blank DJ101: the foundations of beatmatching

DJ Expo 2013: Point Blank DJ tutor Ben Bristow got the chance to have a play around with Pioneer's new DDJ-ERGO-V. As an entry-level controller with a selection of the features that you will find on some of Pioneer's more expensive decks, this is a great option for DJs who want something portable and easy to get to grips with.

In this tutorial, with those of you just learning to mix in mind, he explains the building blocks of beatmatching: beats, bars and phrases.

