MusicRadar basics: home studio part 9 - what is mastering?

Discover the art of mastering

MusicRadar has teamed up with Steinberg and top Cubase expert and producer Bruce Aisher to put together the perfect introduction to making music in a computer-based home studio.

This week, discover the art of mastering. Optimise your mix and create a final master version of your track that it sounds great no matter where you play it.

All you need to make great music is our 10-part video series, a computer and some software. (Did you know that you can get a 30-day trial version of Cubase Elements 8 for free here?)

