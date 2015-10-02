MusicRadar basics: home studio part 10 - quick tips to help you work faster

MusicRadar has teamed up with Steinberg and top Cubase expert and producer Bruce Aisher to put together the perfect introduction to making music in a computer-based home studio.

This week, discover ways to personalise your DAW with preferences, templates and shortcuts so you can work faster and smarter to finish your tracks in record time.

All you need to make great music is our 10-part video series, a computer and some software. (Did you know that you can get a 30-day trial version of Cubase Elements 8 for free here?)

