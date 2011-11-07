How to make a Subscape-style square lead in Sylenth1
Easy but emotive
Step 1: This is one of the easiest types of lead sound to program, but also potentially one of the most emotive. Start by selecting the Init patch from the end of Sylenth1’s preset banks. Now, change the Oscillator A1 Waveform to Pulse.
Going with the flow
Step 2: As you begin to play with the raw square wave, you’ll notice it doesn’t quite have the flow of something that Subscape would come up with. Activate Mono Legato in the bottom right-hand corner of the interface, set the Mode to S (Slide mode), and push the Portamento dial up to about a third of the full range.
More movement
Step 3: To give the sound even more movement, push the Attack on Mod Envelope 1 all the way to the top, then set it to modulate LFO1 Gain by 1. Set LFO1’s modulation destination to Pitch A and push its Rate all the way up to 1/16. This will give your melody some extra subtle excitement.