How to make a Chemical Brothers Elektrobank-style 'spinner' sound

Step 9: Next, set Mod Envelope 1’s Point count to 5 and create a shape like ours above. Move LFO1’s Rate slider down until you get a good speed. Assign the LFO to modulate the Pan of the second and third voices. Experiment with more LFOs and envelopes to add more of the crazy modulation heard in the song.

