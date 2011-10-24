Free music software round-up: Week 98

We figured this week's free plug-ins could be used in multitude of ways, but combine them and you'll get some very fat and ravey sounds.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.



BassPlus

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

BassPlus is a harmonic enhancer for low frequencies. It's designed particularly for drums, but of course will work on other signals. It's not a fixed EQ, but has a detector for lower frequencies and enhances them and/or adds a new subtone to them. Big bottoms? No problem.

Phuturetone Phutura

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Remember the roaring hoover sounds of the Prodigy's early work? Well here you can get those intense takes on the sounds of the Roland Alpha Juno in an instant. It's packed with 80 ready-to-go presets and 48 free user slots to save your own ravetastic tones.

Rob Papen RP-Distort

Platform/format: PC/VST Mac/AU RTAS Download

If you're the lucky owner of another Rob Papen product, then until the end of 2011 you have the chance to get this lovely distortion plug-in for free. Accoring to the Rob Papen website, the distortion unit inside RP-Distort can be combined with an analogue modelled filter, compressor and widener unit which makes it much more than a simple distortion. The distortion unit offers 22 distortion types included ring modulator and lo-fi. Inside this section you can also find the EQ and noise-gate.