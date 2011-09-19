Free music software round-up: Week 95

free music software

There are a couple of familiar names this week, though one is coming to the Mac after a long period of Windows exclusivity, and another is ditching its paid-for status and going freeware for the first time. Find out more below.

BlauKraut Engineering Charlatan

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Yet another polyphonic, 2-oscillator, virtual analogue, subtractive soft synth. Like so many of its contemporaries, it promises good sound quality (leads, basses, pads and FX are all said to fall within Charlatan's remit) and low CPU usage is claimed by the developer.

Ignite Amps The Anvil

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

A tube preamp for guitarists that offers three separate channels. These are labelled Clean, Rhythm and Lead. The plug-in is modelled on the analogue circuitry of the hardware preamp of the same name, and its controls can be automated.

Studio Units Software Units Plugin Collection

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

We reviewed this effects collection and modular programming environment in 2010. Back then it cost $117, but now you can have it for free. As well as giving you a selection of standard processing tools (EQs, filters, compressors, vocoder etc) it also allows you to "combine instruments and effects in new and ingenious ways".

The DSP Dimension DiracFXAU

Platform/format: Mac/AU Download

If you want to pitchshift polyphonic music at high quality, this might do the job for you. It's available as part of the DiracLE SDK, which means that, if you're of a programming bent, you could actually change or add new features to the plug-in,

Synth1 for Mac

Platform/format: Mac/VST Download

Seemingly out of the blue, a Mac beta version of this much-loved freeware Windows synth has been released. It's inspired by Clavia's Nord Lead 2, and offers a gloriously rich analogue-style sound, a wide-ranging feature set and an approachable interface.