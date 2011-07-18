Free music software round-up: Week 92

free music software

One of the finest soft synths around gets a little freeware brother, there's a plug-in that can create a groove out of anything, and would-be synth builders have another modular monster to try and tame.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

u-he zebralette

u-he Zebralette

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU, RTAS Download

This single-oscillator version of the Zebra synth was previously included on a magazine cover disc, though it differs from Zebra CM, which is included with Computer Music every month. The main thing is that it's now free, and comes with more than 40 new presets by Howard Scarr.

Fsynthz.com puncho grooove

Fsynthz.com Puncho Grooove

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This 'playing machine' takes anything you put into it and turns it into a groove that can constantly be updated on the fly. It promises to spit out sounds of 'enormous complexity and craziness' and does interesting things when you get busy with your pitchbend and mod wheels.

Sonigen modular

Sonigen Modular

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

It looks like this modular synth may only be free while it's in beta, so get a move on if you want to try it for nothing. In tried and tested fashion, it enables you to hook together any of the supplied modules with the virtual patch cables, and promises an interface that's fast and intuitive.