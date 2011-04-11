Free music software round-up: Week 86

free music software

An interesting take on the emulation concept this week, as we present a software synth that's inspired by a hardware instrument that hasn't yet been made. Plus, two guitar pedals that do have 'real' equivalents, an arpeggiator and a step sequencer.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

Amazona.de tyrell n6

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

Remember the Tyrell synth? Well, it seems that a software version is now available for free. Co-designed by the members of Amazona.de and Zebra creator Urs Heckman, it may or may not be followed by a hardware version, though we suspect you might have to pay for that…

Heptode virtual pedals

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Heptode manufactures two high-end boutique guitar pedals: Deep Crunch and Heavy Tone. The former is a dynamic crunch preamp and the latter a dynamic hi-gain preamp, and the good news is that they're both now available in free plug-in form.

Angular momentum vst r-peg

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

If your arpeggiation requirements aren't currently being met, give R-Peg a whirl. It's a phrase arpeggiator that offers multiple modes, a groove sequencer and several other features. The developer claims that it can deliver less 'static' results than some of its rivals. It's donationware so pay something if you like it.

FlexibeatzII

Platform/format: PC/standalone Download

It's not the prettiest thing we've ever seen, but FlexibeatzII is a 10-channel step sequencer that promises to be easy to use. It lets you load in your own WAV files and then tweak these as your sequence is playing: it doesn't work as a plug-in, but you can sync it to your DAW.