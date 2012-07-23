Free music software round-up: Week 115

free music software

We've got half a dozen new freebies for you this week, including one that accompanies the launch of a paid-for dynamics bundle and another that celebrates a company's ten year anniversary.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

Easytoolz easy-q-delay

Easytoolz Easy-Q-Delay

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A stereo delay plug-in that has two separate delay lines for left and right. You can adjust parameters for these separately, and you'll also find a couple of LFOs. There are 16 patches to show off what the effect can do.

Wok superfake

Wok Superfake

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This effect promises to make any saw wave sound like Roland's classic Supersaw. It does this by way of its six detuned voices, which can be spread across the stereo field. The amount of detuning can be adjusted. Although Superfake is free, you can pay €9 to remove the nagscreen that pops up when you open it.

Ignite amps shb-1

Ignite Amps SHB-1

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

Although the SHB-1 is a software recreation of the hardware bass amp of the same name, it was actually built before the 'real' model so that the player who commissioned it - Federico Fulceri - could take it for a test drive. It's billed as an "Extreme Bass Head" so expect plenty of grunt.

Tok-Tok neuser

Tok-Tok Neuser

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

An experimental synth that was created with SynthMakerCM, the version of SynthMaker that's supplied on our sister magazine Computer Music's cover disc. Waveforms can be drawn onto the oscillator and you can create a filter-modulated sound with a few clicks and knob turns.

FXpansion dcam freecomp

FXpansion DCAM FreeComp

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

A nice bonus when FXpansion launched the DCAM Dynamics bundle recently was the release of DCAM FreeComp, a free circuit-modelled compression unit. It models a classic console bus compressor and is designed to gel subgroups and complete mixes together while enhancing punch and definition.

discoDSP nightshine

discoDSP NightShine

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

discoDSP has been in the plug-in business for ten years, and to celebrate, it's offering this peak compressor for free. It's a single-band device based on the Alesis 3630; the plug-in had been discontinued, but this re-release comes with a new GUI.