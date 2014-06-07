Cyantific - Creating disco-inspired DnB

Jon Stanley - aka Cyantific - is a truly versatile contributor to the DnB scene. Having released on seminal labels such as Ram Records, Hospital Records and his own Cyantific imprint, Stanley merges multiple genres and influences to craft a dancefloor drum 'n' bass sound that's all his own.

In this exclusive video masterclass, filmed in 2011, Jon takes us through the creation of his track Mirador. It's a funky disco DnB workout inspired by J Majik's version of Hatiras' filter house classic Spaced Invader.

Talking beats, build-ups, breakdowns and basslines, Jon shares plenty of Cyantific production secrets, as well as discussing his decision to stick with vinyl for DJing and the merits of dubplates.

For more drum & bass tutorials, samples and pro producer videos, check out Drum & Bass Focus 2014 from Computer Music, with almost three hours of full exclusive video masterclasses from E-Z Rollers, State Of Mind, InsideInfo, Tyke and more. Plus, there's a free exclusive sample pack from E-Z Rollers, and a free Rob Papen distortion plugin