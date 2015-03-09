10 essential modern EQ techniques

Whether you're after characterful vintage emulation or high-precision transparency, the current generation of EQ plugins put a degree of frequency-shaping power and personality in the hands of the computer-based musician that would have been utterly unimaginable just a few years ago.

While EQ isn't the most complicated of audio engineering tools to get to grips with, however, it can certainly be one of the most sonically damaging when applied incorrectly – no matter how brilliantly designed your particular plugin might be. With these ten tips, we'll help you keep your equalisations on the right track and give your plenty of filtering food for thought.

Read more: Izotope Nectar 3

For much more advice on using EQ plugins, including walkthroughs, tips and 20 video tutorials, pick up Computer Music 215, which is on sale now.