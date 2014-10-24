Weekend riff: The Beatles - Day Tripper

This week TG takes a look at one of our favourite Beatles guitar riffs

This classic Beatles riff isn't too much of a challenge provided you've passed that initial novice-level hurdle of using more than one finger. If you are comfortable coordinating three fingers then this riff should be well within your grasp.

Make sure to keep your fret hand in 2nd position, ie, with your first finger playing the 2nd fret notes and your second and third fingers covering the 3rd and 4th frets. This will help you to keep your finger movements as small and efficient as possible.

There are a few open strings in the riff and these should only ring out at the point you play them. With this in mind, aim to keep idle strings quiet by using your fretting fingers to 'stub' up against the unused strings.

'Day Tripper'

© 1965 The Beatles

Tutor: Steve Allsworth

Videographer: Martin Holmes

