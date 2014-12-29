Weekend riff: Rolling Stones - (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

Try your hand at Keith Richards' classic guitar line with Total Guitar's video tutorial

Formed of just three different notes, this classic Stones riff certainly ranks as one of the easier lines to learn on the guitar. With that in mind, this tutorial is focused on the very basic techniques needed to play the part.

Once you've watched the video, begin by practising the three notes of the riff. Don't worry too much about the exact tune; just get used to changing from note to note using your first and third fingers. As you get a feel for the changes try playing a bit faster following the rhythm and timing of the track. We'd advise using a pick (aka plectrum) and simply picking the string with a downward motion to sound each note.

As you gain confidence you can try refining what you've achieved. Look back at the video and notice that the notes are not all played the same way: sometimes you must slide into a note; other notes are played 'staccato'.

Slides simply require you to slide along the string to a new note without re-picking. For a successful slide pick the preceding note loudly and make sure you keep pressure on the string so it rings out clearly.

Finally, turn your attention to the staccato notes. A traditional music term, 'staccato' means that a note is cut short, giving a 'detached' feel. To generate the staccato effect simply release pressure off of the string before the end of the note. Don't lift off; just stop pressing down.

Remember, slides and staccato are the icing on the cake. Spend most of your practise time nailing the basic note changes and rhythm before looking at these.

'(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction'

© 1965 Rolling Stones

Tutor: Steve Allsworth

Videographer: Martin Holmes

