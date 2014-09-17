Weekend riff: Queens Of The Stone Age - No One Knows (intro)

A steady fret hand with a strong fourth finger is required to play this classic stoner rock guitar riff

To capture the energy and drive of this riff you'll need to pick hard and use a combination of palm and fret-hand muting to bring each stab to an abrupt stop. To mute with the fret hand, you'll need to relax your fretting fingers enough to stop the strings ringing. For pick hand palm muting, simply rest the side of your hand on the strings beside the bridge after each stab.

The main riff is based on a C minor barre chord at the 8th position, while your fourth finger adds a melody line. You need a strong first finger to barre across the strings, and coordination in your fourth finger to add the melody notes. Practise slowly until it starts to feel more natural.

'No One Knows'

© 2002 Queens Of The Stone Age

Tutor: Jamie Hunt

Videographer: Martin Holmes

