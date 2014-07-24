Weekend riff: Muse - Plug In Baby

This week's riff is the 2001 alt-rock classic by Muse, 'Plug In Baby'

The riff is something of a finger-twister, but this makes it a good exercise for developing fret hand coordination. The easiest way to keep track of the constant flow of notes is to use a one-finger-per-fret approach. This takes the guesswork out of choosing which fingers to use. The only time you'll need to drop out of this approach is in bars 5 and 6, where you'll need to move about a bit.

Picking-wise, you can take either an alternate picking approach or, if you prefer, there's no reason why you shouldn't use all downpicking.

The tone isn't easy to recreate. Use a fuzz distortion into an overdrive channel on your amp and use a flanger or phaser set very slow. This is more for harmonic enrichment rather than hearing the actual sound of the modulation effect itself.

'Plug In Baby'

© 2001 Muse

Tutor: Chris Bird

Videographer: Martin Holmes

