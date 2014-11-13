Weekend riff: Led Zeppelin - Black Dog

Improve your pentatonic knowledge with Jimmy Page's classic position-shifting riff from Led Zeppelin IV

Jimmy Page is a master of pentatonic riffing. He demonstrates the skill well here in this classic riff from Led Zeppelin IV as he moves around the neck to expand his phrasing options and avoid getting stuck in predictable pentatonic 'box' shapes. The trick, when learning the riff, is to look ahead to each position change just before you move to it so that you land on the correct frets each time.

'Black Dog'

© 1971 Led Zeppelin

Tutor: Jamie Hunt

Videographer: Martin Holmes

