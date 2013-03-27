VIDEO: 50 ways to write better songs - Progression obsession (TG240)

All you need is a handful of chords and you too can pen a timeless tune. The following progressions have been used countless times to do just that...

Download Total Guitar issue 240 for the accompanying explanation - available in the UK and, digitally, worldwide via Newsstand for iPad, iPhone & iPod touch and Zinio (http://www.zinio.com) from 15 April 2013.

'I-IV-V' blues progression

'I-VIm-IV-V' 50s progression

'I-V-VIm-IV' pop-punk progression

'IIm-V-I' jazz progression

Cycle of 5ths progression

Tutor: Chris Bird

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar

Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPad Mini, iPhone and iPod Touch (US readers click here)

Buy Total Guitar for Android devices via Google Play (UK only)

Buy Total Guitar via Kindle Fire or Fire HD

Buy Total Guitar via Zinio