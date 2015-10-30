Keith Richards-style open G tuning lesson

Keith Richards is one of the best-known exponents of open G tuning, which he discovered in 1968 after experimenting with different open tunings and jamming with the likes of blues legend Ry Cooder.

The best examples can be heard in tracks such as Honky Tonk Women, Brown Sugar, Can’t You Hear Me Knockin’, Beast Of Burden, Gimme Shelter and Start Me Up.

Although similar-sounding chords can be played in standard tuning, it’s the closer intervals between some strings that create the unique ‘close harmony’ that is immediately identifiable as Keith’s sound.

With the use of slides, hammer-ons and pull-offs he has developed a fluid rhythm style that includes lead elements from one his major influences, Chuck Berry.

With country and rock ’n’ roll-inspired doublestops, he never really goes into traditional ‘lead’ guitar playing, but instead improvises licks in and around his main ‘go to’ chord shapes.