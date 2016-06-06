How to read guitar tabs

Tab is short for tablature, a notational system used to give detailed information as to where notes should be played on the fretboard.

Tab appears underneath conventional music notation as six horizontal lines that represent the strings of the guitar, from the sixth (thick) string at the bottom to the first (thin) string at the top.

On these lines, numbers represent the frets where you should place your fingers. For example, an A note on the 2nd fret, third string, will be shown as a number ‘2’ on the third line down on the tab. Unfretted strings are shown with a ‘0’.

The key and time signatures are shown in the traditional notation. A timestamp may also tell you where in the original track you’ll find each example. Finally, a tempo marking is expressed in beats per minute.

Once you've got the hang of reading tab, why not try learning a few open-position guitar chords?