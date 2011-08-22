How to make a The Edge-style guitar sound in GarageBand
U2 can capture his sound
Using just GarageBand’s built in amps and effects, we’re going to take a simple, clean guitar part and make it more interesting through the use of delay in the style of U2 guitarist, The Edge.
The Edge’s delay technique has been at the centre of U2’s sound for years, and it’s been adopted by many other bands for good measure. Read on to find out how to recreate it.
Getting started
Step 1: First, load up a new project with an Electric Guitar track. Give it a name and choose a tempo. GarageBand will load its Clean Combo preset. This gives us the building blocks for our sound.
Compression
Step 2: The Squash compressor pedal smoothes out variations in the guitar’s dynamics, and it works perfectly on picked parts. You don’t want to overdo it, though, otherwise you’ll get too much of a percussive snap to your sound. Set the Sustain and Level controls to about 2 o’clock.
Delay
Step 3: Next, it’s time to set up the Blue Echo delay. Set the Time control to 1/8d and turn on Sync. Set the Repeats control to around the 3 o’clock position so that you hear three to four repeats of each note. Finally, set the Mix control to the 12 o’clock position so that you hear equal amounts of the delayed and dry sound.
Amp
Step 4: Next, tweak the English Combo amp’s settings. We’re going for a clean sound with a hint of overdrive to add some chime. Turn the Gain control to 9 o’clock and add a boost to the Mids, Treble and Presence controls. Leave off the Bass, though: too much will muddy the sound.
Play and record
Step 5: Now you’re ready to record! Pick a straight eighth-note part on your guitar, and you’ll hear the dotted-eighth-note rhythm of the delay weaving its way around the original. It’s important that you play to the tempo of the song rather than with the repeats or you’ll ruin the effect. You’re aiming for a cascading rhythmical soundscape, not a straight echo.
