Guitar chord vocab: chords with open strings
Em
Most people start their guitar journey learning open C major, and soon wish they’d chosen bird-watching. Eventually, the easy Em appears, and is such a relief. If only there were more chords like that.
Well, here’s our starting point, that comfy old E minor chord…
Cmaj7
Look at this! Just a slight adjustment and you’ve made C major 7.
If you really are a total beginner, don’t worry about the names… this is just a C major variant. Fret the notes with your second and third fingers.
Am7sus2
After all that excitement, let’s ease back on the stress levels. Take off your third finger from the fifth string, and we have a nice ringing A minor alternative.
D13(no7)
We’re going to venture a bit further up the neck, but don’t worry, we’re going to take that Cmaj7 chord and shift it up two frets. This is an interesting D major substitute.