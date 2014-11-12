Film your band with GoPro: working with more complex edits and separate audio

So far in this series we've given you tips on how to use GoPro cameras to shoot a video for your band and how to make a simple two shot performance look great using GoPro's studio software.

This time we're dealing with a more involved edit using an external audio source and bringing in multiple camera angles we shot of various band members utilising various GoPro mounts, including a cool headcam drummer shot and a full band angle.

The GoPro Studio software allows you to have fun with the overall look of your video, including going vintage with black and white, adding a vignette and adjusting settings such as contrast and sharpness. Custom presets can be created to enable you to apply your chosen setting to every clip at the touch of a button.

This is also the time to experiment with effects like super slow motion, an area where shooting at a high frame rate comes into its own. It's a brilliant tool to show off your singer's cool dance moves or a killer drum fill.

Now you've got a grounding in exactly what is possible using the GoPro camera, mounts and the powerful editing software, it's now up to you to come up with a cool concept and make a brilliant edit before sharing it with the world online.

In the next, final, instalment we speak to some professional musicians who have made massive waves with their videos online, to find out how to maximise the reach of your music videos.

About the GoPro Hero 3+ Black Music Edition

The HERO 3+ Black Music Edition has been designed with the filming of musicians in mind, and utilises The Frame - GoPro's new low-profile camera mount - for unintrusive, high-quality recording.

The HERO 3+'s wide-angle, low distortion lens has been adapted to capture performances in low-light environments, and can be controlled remotely via a smartphone or GoPro Wi-Fi remote. It's able record up to two hours of footage at 1080p/30 frames per second (more than enough for most gigs), and can capture audio via an inbuilt mic or 3.5mm mic input.

It also ships with a range of accessories including a removable, non-adhesive instrument mount suitable for guitars, drums, turntables, keyboards and more, a mic stand mount compatible with both US and European standard mic stands, and a Flex Clamp for mounting to cymbal stands and drum hardware (which also has an opposible, removable neck for a wide range of camera angles).

