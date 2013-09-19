Andy McKee and Newton Faulkner percussive guitar

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: The percussive guitar styles of players like Newton Faulkner and Andy McKee have shaken up the world of acoustic guitar in recent years.

By tapping the various parts of your guitar's body, it's possible to create percussive grooves that accompany your chord/melody playing. Of course the art is in figuring out which hand does what and how to pick the strings while your pick hand is busy thumping out a beat.

Needless to say, hammer-ons and tapping figure highly in the percussive guitarist's arsenal of techniques because each method is performed with just one hand. Watch our video lesson to understand the basics of this tricky technique.

Click here to download the Percussive guitar lesson tab that accompanies this video lesson.