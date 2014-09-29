8 tips for gigging with a nylon-string guitar

So you have your nylon string and you want to go gigging? Here’s some advice and tips that will help you on your way. Starting with...

Talk to the engineer

If your nylon-string guitar already has a pickup/preamp system installed, then you can just plug into the PA and trust the sound engineer to amplify your sound and provide some monitoring.

It’s worth having a chat with the engineer, however - as politely as you possibly can! - as more often than not in our experience, they’ll EQ any acoustic as if it were a steel-string: scoop the mids, enhance the highs and balance the bass. The nylon-string really needs a fuller lower midrange and less high-end crispness.

Also, If you’re using any kind of percussive right-hand technique, again let the engineer know what you’re going to do and discuss compression: be careful not to over-compress as the wide dynamic range is all part of the nylon-string’s appeal.

