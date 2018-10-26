7 steps to making better acoustic guitar recordings

RECORDING WEEK : When you think of great acoustic guitar sounds, you imagine big-ticket microphones, preamps and the like. Having these things at your disposal is useful, but it’s not vital. Some of the most crucial ingredients for getting a solid acoustic guitar recording start before you touch a mic.

It starts with a well set-up acoustic with fresh, stable strings, and continues with the right environment and knowing your parts, until, finally, you’re ready to record.

We're here to guide you through the process from beginning to end, starting right now...