5 ways to get more from your Bigsby

Many players that have encountered Bigbsy-equipped instruments wind-up in a love-hate relationship with the famous vibrato unit. Follow these tips and you'll enjoy more of the former than the latter...

1. A bit of a stretch this

If you’ve ever fitted a new set of strings, you’ll know how long it can take the tuning to settle.

Speed up the process by stretching the strings by hand. Give each string a firm tug halfway along its length, then retune. Repeat the process until the tuning is stable.

When you’re stretching the strings, remember to point your guitar away from stuff like pets, other people, your own face and the like, in case one snaps and does you a mischief.

