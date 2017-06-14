5 easy ways to liven up your guitar chords

ACOUSTIC WEEK: With some basic chords (C, A, G, E, D for example, plus some minor versions such as Am, Em and Dm) under your belt, you can easily reach new heights in your guitar playing by learning a few of the shapes shown here.

Most are variations on basic shapes, so memorising them shouldn’t be a problem, and many are actually easier to play than the ‘beginner’ chords they’re based on.

Of course, the idea is to experiment with new sounds, so these tab examples showcase the different musical moods you can create. Try out the chords, have a go at the tab, then it’s over to you to use some of our ideas in your own chord progressions.

Take a look at our 30 chords acoustic guitar players need to know to further expand your chord vocabulary.

