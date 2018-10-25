4 easy ways to record acoustic guitar

RECORDING WEEK : The acoustic guitar is a pure instrument. The sound it produces is self-contained, and relies on you as the player to influence it. This can be done with different string types, picks, but most of all, the room.

There are loads of tricks for getting different acoustic guitar sounds on your recording, and in this tutorial we’ll show you just a few of them.

The good news is that you can get brilliant-sounding acoustic tracks with just one microphone, some careful room selection and mic placement. Here’s how it’s done.

