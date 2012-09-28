12 best amps for heavy metal

Which amp would you use to rock this lot?

It's been a couple of years since we last asked you all to tell us, from the bottom of your black hearts, about your favourite amplifiers for making the infernal devil's music that is heavy metal.



As you'd expect, there have been a lot of changes since 2010. This year's top 12 is a very different line-up, with newcomers aplenty. As for the winner... well, we'll let you discover what this is for yourself.

Scroll through to find out which amps won a spot on the list: these are the heaviest, most bowel-crunching models your money can buy

First up: Marshall 2203KK