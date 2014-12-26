VIDEO: Improve your drum practice with the Roland TD-4KP

Mercury Prize winning band Alt-J have had a busy few years. As well as producing award winning albums, they've toured relentlessly. As a drummer on the road, it's not easy to make time to practice or play outside of the stage performance.

As a self-confessed fan of classic Roland percussion sounds such as the TR-808 snare sound, V-Drums electronic drum sets were naturally of interest to drummer Thom Green. How better to get acquainted with Roland V-Drums than taking a kit in the road? Thom explains how he uses the TD-4KP V-Drums Portable kit.

