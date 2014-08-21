Travis Barker's 5 favourite stickings: masterclass

DRUM EXPO 2014: Behind Travis Barker's DIY punk aesthetic lies a trained drummer and musician with massive respect for the past and optimism for the future.

Last year Travis kick-started a YouTube lesson series called Crash Course, in which he gives fans insight into his own development along with examples to help push drummers forward.

Travis’ background in music during his formative years at school included marching, orchestral and jazz band. In between, he was hitting some of the classic drum books with a private teacher. He tells us: “Stick Control [by George Lawrence Stone] is an amazing book. Jim Chapin’s book [Advanced Technique For The Modern Drummer]. [Ted Reed’s] Syncopation. I went through that and plan on taking my son through that book as well.

"I didn’t have a bunch of videos or VHS tapes. I think my dad got me Zildjian Day In New York, but that was it. I didn’t have a lot of instructional videos that I learned from. It was books, reading and lock your door, play the drums!”

From his North Hollywood studio, Travis talks us through some of his favourite stickings inspired by those legendary tome, and we've provided notation so that you can work through them yourself.