DRUM EXPO 2013: From Drum Channel comes this Rich Redmond guest lesson. Rich Redmond is not only the drummer for top Nashville recording artist Jason Aldean and a multiple drum magazine poll winner, his inspirational drum clinics have made him among the world's most popular drum educators.

In this lesson, Rich shows how drummers can get a lot of mileage out of basic drum fills by using them to start songs, create interesting patterns between the hands and feet and build a solo.

