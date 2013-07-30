Peter Erskine guest lesson

DRUM EXPO 2013: There's no better way to learn how to groove in odd meters than Peter Erskine's lesson for Drum Channel on 5/4 and 7/4 time.



With so many of today's jazz, rock and progressive styles incorporating multiple time signatures and metric modulation, understanding the underlying concepts behind playing odd times is essential for all modern drummers.

This lesson also includes one of the most special moments on Drum Channel that was captured when Joe Morello played 'Take Five' with Gene Wright, the original bass player of the Dave Brubeck Quartet, for the first time in 20 years.

