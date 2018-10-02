Guide to Big Band drumming, part 1: your drum sound

In this exclusive video series, UK Big Band drummer Pete Cater presents everything you need to know to become an authentic Big Band drummer.

Pete covers everything from the history of the genre and key players like Buddy Rich, 'Papa' Jo Jones and Gene Krupa, to the quintessential Big Band drum sound and key techniques every drummer should know.

Here in part 1, Pete talks through his drum set-up, explaining the detailed nuances of the Big Band drum sound and what you'll need to get your drum sound in full swing