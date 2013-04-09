Free Drum Lesson of the Week

Every Wednesday, Rhythm and Drum Guru will be bringing you exclusive weekly drum lessons with drumming greats, and this week it's the turn of the Red Hot Chili Peppers' funky monk, Chad Smith. Here he shows you how to play the groove from 'Ready Made' from the Chili Peppers' Stadium Arcadium.

Drum Guru is the drum lesson app for iPad and iPhone, bringing you lessons from some of the greatest ever players including David Garibaldi, Tommy Igoe, Mike Mangini, Steve Smith, Steve Gadd, Chad Smith, and Mike Portnoy, on everything from rudimental concepts to shuffles and how to play individual tracks by those artists. Check out www.drumguru.com for more, and happy playing!