Point Blank: Ben Pearce - What I Might Do deconstruction

DJ EXPO 2014: Ben Pearce's track What I Might Do was a club smash in 2012, with its infectious simplicity and killer vocal defining the modern deep house sound.

In our deconstruction, recorded live at Amsterdam Dance Event 2013, course tutor Paul Crossman strips down the parts and shows how, as if often the case with dance music, less is more.

It's a masterclass in arrangement and simplicity and will inspire anyone who finds themselves stuck in a loop with their tracks. You can watch it above and make sure you subscribe to our channel for more free tutorials and live events.

