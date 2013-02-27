Bass guitar scales 1

BASS EXPO 2013: Here Ben Jones, one of The Institute's bass faculty, teaches you the first position of the C Major scale - one of the essential building blocks of bass playing. Nail this position and you'll start to open up the fretboard and begin to understand the root of many familiar songs and melodies.



